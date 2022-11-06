Damien Harris start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Listed as questionable with an illness on the official injury report for Week 9, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was able to get in some work at Friday’s practice on a limited basis. It sets up his likely availability for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it also raises the question of another Patriots running back committee.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris has taken a backseat to Rhamondre Stevenson in recent weeks. But he did see a jump in carries last week against the Jets, toting the rock 11 times for 37 yards, after carrying the ball just three times the week before that. Still, it wasn’t enough to cut into Stevenson’s production, as the new No. 1 has 23 touches to just 13 for Harris, which includes seven catches for Stevenson.

Harris has lost most of his fantasy appeal, but this being the Patriots, you never know when the backfield picture might change.

Start or sit in Week 9?

You should sit Harris this week.