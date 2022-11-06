Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Patriots step in as six-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is only 40.5 points, which suggests a low-scoring contest.

What does this mean for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers and his Week 9 fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers currently averages 15.9 fantasy points per game in the PPR scoring format. That’s the 13th-highest mark at the wide receiver position. It’s crazy to believe, but Meyers is averaging more fantasy points per contest than Dallas Cowboys WR Ceedee Lamb and San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

Meyers helped pad those numbers with nine catches on 12 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown last week against the New York Jets. With that, the Patriots WR has snagged a touchdown in three of his last four games.

Start or sit in Week 9?

You should definitely start Meyers as a solid WR2 on your fantasy squad. The Patriots don’t throw the ball often, but Meyers is often targeted whenever they turn to the air. With steady volume and a nose for the end zone, you should have confidence in Meyers’ fantasy prospects against the Colts in Week 9.