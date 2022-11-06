Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Intro The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are six-point home favorites. The total is relatively low at 40.5 points.

What does this mean for the Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry? Should you give either of them a chance in your fantasy lineup? We’ll break it down in the following analysis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry

Neither of these guys has made much of a fantasy impact in 2022. Smith has only 13 receptions across seven games. He has yet to find the end zone as well. Henry hasn’t been much better, securing 15 catches in eight games for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 9?

It’s difficult to trust either of these Patriots' TEs in fantasy football. Perhaps if one of them missed time, then the other would see enough snaps and targets to drum up some semblance of fantasy upside. However, that’s not the case, and neither of these guys are finding the end zone. It’s best to leave both on the waiver wire unless you are completely desperate at the tight end position. In that case, Henry is probably the better option while hoping he gets a red-zone look or two.