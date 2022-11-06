Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will see the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets. This is a big AFC East matchup, and Buffalo will be on the road. As dominant as their offense has been, they haven't mustered much of a run game. Devin Singletary has been the lead running back but will see a shakeup alongside him in the backfield. The Bills traded away Zack Moss and picked up receiving back Nyheim Hines. This will be the first time we see Hines in the Buffalo backfield to see how they break down carries between the backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary has 71 carries for 323 yards through seven games on the ground. He has gotten a good amount of receiving work, with 23 receptions on 30 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown. Hines will likely take away some of that work, so hopefully, Buffalo gives Singletary more carries to offset the workload.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Jets' defense is giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This presents a tough matchup, and he could see a lowered workload, but there are six teams on bye this week. With other big injuries around the league, you likely have to play Singletary, and he does have flex appeal, so you should start him.