Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It has been an inconsistent season for wide receiver Gabe Davis fantasy-wise. He’s had some weeks where he was the top fantasy wide receiver and also weeks where he has just one catch. Josh Allen has been a terror, so it has been surprising that Davis’ numbers aren't better. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

In six games, Davis has 16 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns. They’re not getting him the ball as much as they should, but they’re winning so it doesn't matter much. Stefan Diggs has been having a great season, but that should help Davis as the season goes on. Teams need to stop Diggs, so it should open the field for Davis. The majority of Davis’ plays are deep catches.

The New York Jets 203.4 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. Robert Saleh is a great defensive mind, who has done a great job rebuilding this team. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 24.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. I expect Sauce Gardner to be in coverage with Diggs, so Davis should have a good amount of opportunities to make the big play.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should start.