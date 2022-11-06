Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Many people were expecting a breakout year for tight end Dawson Knox this season. His numbers have been good the past few weeks. It looks like Josh Allen will be increasing his red zone targets. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Through six games, Knox has 17 receptions for 159 and two touchdowns. His two touchdowns came in the past two weeks. For the past few years, he’s been streaky on fantasy. When he has big weeks, they would be the top for tight ends. I think he’ll continue to score touchdowns over their last nine games of the season.

The Jets' passing defense has improved as the season has gone on, and they look good. Robert Saleh has really turned this defense into a nightmare for opposing offenses. Many think the Bills will win this game handily, but I think the Jets' secondary matches up well with Buffalo. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing tight ends are scoring 9.6 points per game which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should sit.