Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It has been a rough start to the season for quarterback Zach Wilson. Since returning from injury, he has struggled. The Jets would be viewed towards the top of the AFC if they had better quarterback play with the way their defense is playing. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson has played five games this season while throwing for 1,048 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for Wilson and that stuck out this past week. Against the New England Patriots, Wilson threw for three interceptions with two of them being rookie mistakes.

The Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL as a whole. They’re allowing 203.1 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 13 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. I expect their pass rush to get after Wilson and force more turnovers.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.