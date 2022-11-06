Michael Carter start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury, it seemed running back Michael Carter would be the clear-cut No. 1 running back in New York. However, they traded for James Robinson, so it will be interesting to see who leads the team in carries moving forward. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

This season, Carter has 73 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 24 receptions for 186 yards.

The Bills' run defense is one of the best in the NFL. They’re allowing 95 rushing yards per game which ranks fourth in the NFL. They’re coming off one of their worst games of the season against the run. Aaron Jones had 20 carries for 143 yards last Sunday in Buffalo. Opposing running backs are scoring 16.9 fantasy points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 4th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Stay away from Carter. He should sit in both season-long fantasy and DFS.