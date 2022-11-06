James Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Running back James Robinson was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets two weeks ago. The Jets are in the hunt for the playoffs and think Robinson can help them with Breece Hall out. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB James Robinson

In his first game with the Jets, Robinson had five carries for 17 yards. He has 86 carries for 357 yards and three touchdowns on the season. It wasn't surprising to see him have limited carries last week as he was just traded to New York and it will take some time to get used to the playbook. However, Robinson was a late add to the Jets’ injury report with a knee injury.

The Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have the 4th best run defense in the NFL as they are allowing 95 rushing yards per game. On Sunday Night Football, Aaron Jones had 20 carries for 143 yards which was shocking to see. by DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing running backs are scoring 16.9 fantasy points per game which ranks 4th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should sit until he’s proven he’s healthy and the Jets’ RB1.