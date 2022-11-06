Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been one of the most efficient rookies this season. Aside from injuries, he’s looked well worth the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson has 32 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns. He’s done this with multiple quarterbacks who have struggled. This past week, Wilson had six receptions for 115 yards. It seems that he and Zach Wilson are starting to get on the same page. Wilson will be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Jets for a long time.

The Bills are allowing 203.1 passing yards per game which ranks ninth in the NFL. They will also be getting Tre’Davious White back from injury which will give that defense a major boost. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing wide receivers are scoring 25.4 fantasy points per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. I expect Wilson to have a ton of targets once again this week and should be a bright spot in the Jets' offense.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should start.