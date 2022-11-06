Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tight end Tyler Conklin has had a great season in New York. He signed with the New York Jets in free agency and looks to be a great signing. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Through eight games, Conklin has 32 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off a big game against the Patriots where he caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. It will be interesting to see whether or not Conklin stays heavily involved this week against a good Bills defense.

The Bills' defense allows opposing tight ends to score 7.5 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. Buffalo’s passing defense is getting a major boost this week as Tre’Davious White is back. That should make their passing defense even better than it already is.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In DFS, Conklin is a good value option. For season-long fantasy, there should be a better option on your team, but with bye weeks for the Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Browns, Broncos, and Giants, Conklin could be a good replacement for the week.