Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has played decent this season. The Vikings are winning games and have looked the best they’ve been in years. It looks all but certain the Vikings will win the NFC North this season. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Through seven games, Cousins has thrown for 1,734 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The only game where they looked bad was the Eagles game earlier in the year and Cousins has had major struggles. Cousins is coming off a performance against the Cardinals where he threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders’ passing defense is allowing 214 passing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. They have turned things around from last season when they had the worst passing defense in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 17.5 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cousins should start.