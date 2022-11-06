Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Running back Dalvin Cook has had a disappointing season fantasy-wise. With as high as he was drafted in a majority of leagues, he hasn’t produced that type of numbers. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook is coming off his best game of the season as he had 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. and also had five receptions for 30 yards. The Vikings need to continue getting him touches as the offense flows well when he’s playing a big role. On the season, Cook has 114 carries for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

The Commanders are allowing 120.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. Their defense has improved from last season. They should be getting Chase Young back in the next few weeks. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing running backs are scoring 20.4 fantasy points against the Commanders which ranks 16th.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cook should start.