Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Adam Thielen is one of the more respected receivers in the NFL. He’s dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career but always shows toughness. He’s gotten off to a decent start this season. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Through seven games, Thielen has 35 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Those are decent numbers for a No. 2 receiver playing alongside one of the most exciting receivers in football, Justin Jefferson. Thielen is coming off a matchup with the Cardinals where he caught six passes for 67 yards.

The Commanders have improved in a big way defensively from last season to this season. While they had the worst passing defense in the NFL last season, they’re allowing 214 passing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. Their pass rush will improve soon as well. Chase Young practiced for the first time of the season this week. When he’s active, it should help the passing defense even more.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Thielen should start.