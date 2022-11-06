Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Taylor Heinicke rollercoaster continues this weekend as the Washington Commanders take on the Minnesota Vikings. Washington has won both of Heinicke’s starts this season and looks to climb above .500 for the first time since Week 1. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Vikings and what it means for fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

In his two starts this season, Heinicke has thrown for 480 yards and three touchdowns, while also sprinkling in two picks. This week presents a good matchup as the Vikings' pass defense ranks 29th in the league, allowing 275.6 yards per game. The only question is whether Ron Rivera is going to let Heinicke air it out or try to play more conservatively to control the tempo against Minnesota.

Since the Vikings' run defense has proven much more formidable, ranking eighth at just 107.6 yards per game, Washington may be forced to put it in the air consistently. If that’s the case, Heinicke could have some DFS upside.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In season-long fantasy, Heinicke should sit unless he is your backup and your normal starter is on his bye week. In DFS, it wouldn’t be totally crazy to select Heinicke at a low price in order to spend more on other skill positions.