Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson is now stuck behind Brian Robinson Jr. in the Washington Commanders backfield, but he is still valuable as a pass catcher, especially against a suspect Minnesota Vikings secondary. Here is a look at Gibson’s Week 9 matchup against Minnesota and how it should impact your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Ever since rookie Brian Robinson Jr. came off IR, Gibson’s carries have gone down. In four weeks without Robinson, he totaled 53 rushing attempts and in the four weeks with him, he’s registered just 28 carries. But fear not: Gibson’s stock as a pass catcher has actually risen. He has touchdown grabs in back-to-back weeks and has totaled 11 catches for 76 yards in those two games.

Minnesota allows roughly five catches and 40 receiving yards per game against opposing running backs, but hasn’t let one find the end zone through the air yet this season. They allow 15.29 fantasy points per game against opposing backs, but have logged their best two performances of the season in the past two weeks, allowing just 13 fantasy points combined.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In a PPR season-long fantasy league, Gibson is worthy of flex consideration because he’s probably good for about five catches and 30 yards on the low end, so a touchdown gives him a good fantasy day. In DFS, his value is probably a little too dependent on his ability to find the end zone, so look for another option.