Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After looking like the Washington Commanders' workhorse in back-to-back games against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, it is unclear how big a role Brian Robinson Jr. will play in the team’s offense. Against a tough Minnesota Vikings run defense, Robinson’s role is even more up in the air. Here is a look at that Week 9 matchup and how it should impact your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson, who unbelievably returned to football less than two months after being shot in the leg, looked like he was going to be Washington’s feature back after carrying the ball 37 times against the Bears and Packers for 133 yards and a touchdown. Washington pumped the brakes on his carries, however, last week when he touched the ball just eight times and gained just 20 yards.

If the Commanders look to establish a slower tempo against Minnesota, Robinson may get some early touches. Should the Vikings go up early, though, Washington may be forced to keep it in the air for most of Sunday, effectively taking Robinson out of the game. The latter scenario is probably too big a risk to take in any fantasy league this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson’s number of touches is too uncertain to justify starting him over other options at your disposal.