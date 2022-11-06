Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Now that he’s been reunited with QB Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin’s fantasy stock is once again on the rise for the Washington Commanders. Here’s a look at his matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 and how it should impact your fantasy start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin has proved to be Heinicke’s favorite target as Heinicke has taken back over the starting job for an injured Carson Wentz. In two games, Heinicke has targeted him 16 times. McLaurin has hauled in 11 of those targets for 186 yards and a touchdown. Against a Vikings team that has gotten crushed by opposing receivers, McLaurin could be in for a big day.

Minnesota has allowed an average of 22.43 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers and has allowed an average of 28 fantasy points over the last two weeks. Especially if the Vikings take an early lead and the Commanders have to put the ball in the air to keep pace, McLaurin has the potential to have his best game of the season thus far.

Start or sit in Week 9?

McLaurin should be started both in season-long fantasy and DFS. Especially in DFS, he is likely to outscore several receivers who will cost more out of your salary cap.