Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel has proven to be Taylor Heinicke’s deep threat in the Washington Commanders' offense, but his touches have diminished slightly since Carson Wentz was sidelined with a fractured finger. Here is a look at Samuel’s Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and how it should impact your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

In the season’s first three weeks, Samuel was targeted 30 times, totaling 22 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards in that span. It’s been downhill from there. While his production out of the backfield has picked up with Heinicke under center––nine carries for 53 yards in two weeks––his production as a receiver has fallen. In two weeks with Heinicke, Samuel is averaging six targets, four catches and 51.5 yards per game. He does have a catch of 20+ yards in each contest, though.

Against a Vikings defense that has given up 28 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last two weeks, Samuel certainly has a good matchup. It remains to be seen, though, what share of targets he will get compared to Terry McLaurin, Heinicke’s favorite target. Given his production out of the backfield, Samuel has some legitimate upside, but there are probably better options out there.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Samuel should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. If you’re hit hard by bye weeks, he could be worth a shot at your FLEX spot, but that’s about it. In DFS, you will be able to find better production for less money.