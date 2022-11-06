Geno Smith start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Geno Smith is one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season as he’s led the Seattle Seahawks to a 5-3 record and first place in the NFC West. Several weeks ago, he looked like a bona fide fantasy starter, but his fantasy value has been dropping over the last month. Here is a look at his Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and how it should impact your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

After winning the starting job over Drew Lock, Geno has not looked back this season. He was a top-seven fantasy QB three weeks in a row, Weeks 3 through 5. In the last three weeks, however, he has topped out at No. 13. It appears as though Seattle is going to lean more heavily on rookie RB Kenneth Walker III, who has 62 carries in three games since Rashaad Penny broke his leg.

The Cardinals rank 23rd against the pass, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air and 23 fantasy points per game against opposing quarterbacks. Arizona did hold Smith to just 11 fantasy points in Week 6, though.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Geno should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS.