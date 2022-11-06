DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

DK Metcalf surprised some by making his way back from injury in Week 8. Those who believed in his health were not disappointed when he caught six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Here is a look at DK’s Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and how it should impact your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

DK’s fantasy production has been unpredictable this season. He’s only topped 100 yards once and has scattered his three touchdowns across eight games. With the status of DK’’s knee injury still uncertain, fantasy owners are justifiably worried about how many snaps he will see as he continues to recover. Though Arizona’s secondary ranks in the bottom half of the league, it held Seattle in check three weeks ago.

The Cardinals have posted two of their worst three weeks against opposing wide receivers in their last two games, averaging 29.5 fantasy points in those contests. However, they yielded just 11 fantasy points to Seahawks receivers three weeks ago.

Start or sit in Week 9?

DK Metcalf should start in season-long fantasy leagues. He’s a risky option in DFS as he’s been boom or bust this year.