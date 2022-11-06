Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tyler Lockett’s upside has been limited for the Seattle Seahawks this season, though he sees a healthy dose of targets. Here is the outlook for his Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and what it means for your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett continues to be the big-play threat he’s become known as in Seattle, catching at least one pass of 20+ yards in five of his eight games this season. His fantasy value, though, has become dependent on having at least one big play. In his three games without a 20+ yard reception, he’s averaging just four catches for 30 yards and zero touchdowns. That makes him a very risky fantasy play.

Add to that the fact that one of those three non-20+ yard performances came against the Cardinals just three weeks ago and it’s even riskier. That game was his worst performance of the season as he caught two passes for 17 yards. He isn’t likely to repeat that poor performance in Week 9, but given how dependent his fantasy value is on his big-play ability, there are likely safer options to explore this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Lockett should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. The risk of a bust this week is too great to justify starting him in either format. It’s a better bet to go with receivers whose production is more consistent and predictable.