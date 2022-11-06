Noah Fant, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The old adage, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none” may also apply to the Seattle Seahawks underachieving tight ends this season. Here is a look at Noah Fant and Will Dissly’s Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and what it means for your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Neither Dissly nor Fant has set the world on fire this season. Fant, who came over to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade, has failed to get going. He is averaging roughly three catches and 22 yards per game while finding the end zone just once. Aside from the potential, he showed in Denver, little else provides hope Fant will break out of his funk in Week 9 or the rest of the season.

Dissly is essentially a carbon copy of Fant fantasy production-wise, save for his ability to find the end zone. He has one fewer catch and 30 more receiving yards than Fant but has three touchdowns compared to Fant’s one. The problem is that he hasn’t found the end zone in his last four games. Given Seattle’s reliance on the ground game in recent weeks, perhaps they will incorporate their tight ends more in their grind-it-out offense, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Three weeks ago, Arizona allowed just nine catches for 68 yards combined against the Seahawks' tight ends, further weighing against starting either in the rematch this week. Save for last week against Taysom Hill and Week 1 against Travis Kelce, the Cardinals have clamped down on opposing fantasy tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Neither Fant nor Dissly should be started in season-long fantasy or DFS. They each cut into the other’s production, and at best you’re playing a guessing game as to which of the two of them might score a touchdown. There are better tight end options out there.