Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Cardinals are listed as two-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 49.5, which is one of the highest in Week 9.

What does this mean for Eno Benjamin and his Week 9 fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down in the following analysis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Fellow Cardinals RB James Conner is a game-time decision for this Week 9 matchup. His status will ultimately decide whether Benjamin is a legitimate fantasy starter or not.

Benjamin has been somewhat productive in Conner’s absence over the last three games. Benjamin is averaging 12 carries for 50 rushing yards and four receptions with 24 receiving yards in those outings. He has one total touchdown over that span.

Start or sit in Week 9?

If Conner is out, then Benjamin becomes a strong RB2 selection worth starting. If Conner plays, then Benjamin falls to borderline FLEX status, depending on what other players are on your fantasy squad. Keep an eye on Conner’s status moving closer to game time. Make a backup plan in case Conner is active.