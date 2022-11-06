Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown for Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6.

For fantasy football purposes, should you start Rondale Moore in this game? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore is coming off a productive effort at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. He had seven receptions from eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins is back in the mix for the Cardinals, but there’s still room for Moore to operate with Marquise Brown on injured reserve.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Moore can be considered a PPR asset in fantasy football, and you can start him as a borderline WR2, solid WR3, or FLEX filler. While his touchdown last week was somewhat of a red herring, his eight targets suggest a viable workload for fantasy production moving forward.