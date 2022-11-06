Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West battle in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are two-point home favorites. The total is 49.5.

What does this mean for Zach Ertz and his Week 9 fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz has been a very strong fantasy option this season. That should continue in Week 9 against the Seahawks. Ertz came away with another solid line last week at the Minnesota Vikings, catching four passes on five targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Following that performance, Ertz now ranks third in fantasy points per game (12.3) for the tight end position.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Aside from Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, Ertz is one of the best fantasy tight end options in Week 9. You should definitely start him with confidence in this matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.