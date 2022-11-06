Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl hangover has reached post-Project X proportions. His shoulder clearly is still bothering him and he gets no favors this week against a relentless Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have been lackluster this season and it largely traces back to Stafford’s inability to effectively spread the ball around. He has ranked no higher than 10th among fantasy QBs in any single week this season and averages a 22nd-place finish. Each week, we keep waiting for the old Stafford to show back up, but as of yet, he has not done so.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, owns the league’s sixth-ranked pass defense, allowing just 194 yards per game through the air. They also have the fourth-most sacks in the league. Add those two things up and Stafford fantasy owners have a potential recipe for disaster. If he doesn’t have time in the pocket, which it seems like he very well may not, Stafford is not going to be a viable fantasy starter this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Stafford should sit in season-long fantasy leagues and DFS. Given his recent play and the tough matchup, you’re better off going with a higher-upside QB in Week 9.