Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Allen Robinson is trending in the right direction for the Los Angeles Rams but still has yet to have a breakout fantasy performance this season. Here is a look at his Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson has gotten off to an extremely slow start after signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract this offseason. Over his first five games, he caught just 12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He has almost matched those numbers over his last two games, hauling in 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. With two catches of 20+ yards in those two games, he’s finally making an impact on Los Angeles’ offense.

Tampa is tough against the pass, though, so he faces a stiff test. They’ve given up roughly 13 catches for 126 yards per game to opposing wide receivers over their last three contests. If (and it’s a big if) Stafford can stay clean in the pocket on Sunday, Robinson will have some fantasy value.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Robinson should only start as a FLEX in deep season-long fantasy leagues while he is a viable option in DFS due to his big-play ability and relatively low price tag.