Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tyler Higbee’s fantasy production has ground to a halt in his last two games. It remains to be seen whether he can turn that around against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at his Week 9 matchup and what it means for your fantasy football start-sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee has been non-existent in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense in their last two games, catching just three total passes for 22 yards. He’s also yet to find the end zone all season long. In Weeks 2 through 5, he was a decent starter-level fantasy tight end, averaging seven catches and roughly 62 yards per game, but his production has fallen off a cliff. This week does not appear to be an opportunity to break out of that funk.

Tampa has clamped down on opposing fantasy tight ends this season. Last week against the Baltimore Ravens and superstar Mark Andrews, they gave up 10 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, but otherwise had held opposing tight ends to five catches for 56 yards in the previous three weeks combined. Expecting Higbee to get back on track against this unit is a tough ask.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Higbee should sit in season-long fantasy leagues and DFS. While there is hope Higbee may break out of his funk and be a viable fantasy starter again by season’s end, this is not the week to bet on that happening.