Tom Brady start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at home in Week 9 as they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Raymond James Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional Playoff matchup, Tom Brady will look for revenge against the defending Super Bowl Champions. Coming off a solid performance in Week 8, does Brady make sense as a viable fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay has struggled to score points on a consistent basis this season, and it has resulted in a subpar fantasy performance by Brady, compared to what many are used to seeing. The Buccaneers rank 25th in scoring with 18.3 PPG, and the future Hall of Famer is 14th in fantasy scoring among signal-callers. While Brady threw for 325 yards last week without an interception, he managed to find the end zone just once for a 17.1 fantasy performance. He has been solid, but the lack of touchdowns leaves much to be desired.

Though the Buccaneers will have home-field advantage on Sunday, they play host to a Rams defense that has been solid against opposing signal-callers. Los Angeles is allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks with an average of 13.8 PPG. Brady will also have to deal with a continued depleted receiving unit, as Russell Gage has already been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. Julio Jones is working through a knee injury and Mike Evans is also battling an ankle injury, though it seems that both are likely to suit up for Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Both of these offenses have been among the NFL’s least efficient in scoring, setting up what could be a low-scoring affair with defense and the run game at the forefront. The Rams have been strong against fantasy quarterbacks as well, which is a detriment for Brady. The matchup does not play heavily in his favor, which means he is best kept on the bench for Week 9.