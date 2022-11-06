Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, in what is a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional Playoff matchup. The Bucs hope to spark a resurgence in their offense, and Chris Godwin once again figures to play a prominent role in the passing game. Ahead of a noteworthy matchup, it begs the question as to whether Godwin is a confident starter in fantasy lineups for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has been a semblance of consistency amid the Bucs' offensive struggles so far this season. He’s riding a five-game streak of posting double-digit fantasy points dating back to Week 4, and last week he was targeted 11 times while finishing with six catches for 75 yards. His number of targets was tied with Mike Evans, and Godwin has now posted six or more receptions in his last five games. The veteran receiver has historically benefitted from the opponent’s best corner shadowing Evans, and that same script could follow in Week 9.

The Rams rank 11th in pass defense with an average of 205.7 yards allowed through the air, and their secondary is highlighted by Pro Bowl defensive back Jalen Ramsey. On Sunday, Ramsey figures to line up heavily against Evans, which in turn should open more opportunities for Godwin. Despite Tom Brady and the offense as a whole going through struggles and facing a formidable Rams secondary, Godwin still poses great value among fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Godwin has provided consistent double-digit fantasy points so far this season, making him a reliable flex option in fantasy lineups this week. He is still looking for his first touchdown of the season, so look for him to potentially cross that goal off his list when facing the Rams secondary on Sunday.