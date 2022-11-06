Mike Evans start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to solve their offensive woes as they prepare for a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams hit the road and visit Raymond James Stadium, where they will be tasked to keep receiver Mike Evans in check. Despite the formidable matchup, Evans has a chance to make the case as a viable fantasy starter in lineups for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Though the Bucs have been hindered by offensive woes, Evans sits just outside the top 10 as WR11 in PPR scoring. He is coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance after catching six of his 11 targets last week versus the Ravens, which resulted in back-to-back fantasy performances with 18+ points scored. He is still in search of his first touchdown since Week 4 against the Chiefs, and he will look to best the Rams secondary in achieving that goal, a unit that is highlighted by Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.

Evans is also battling the injury bug heading into Sunday’s matchup, as he was listed as a limited participant in practice with an ankle issue. Expect the veteran wideout to still suit up versus the Rams, who are allowing an average of 21.3 fantasy points to receivers. Though the matchup won’t be easy, Tampa Bay has fared much better in scoring at home with a 21.5 PPG average, versus on the road where they average a pedestrian 15.0 PPG.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Amid the limitations of the Bucs' offense, Evans still has produced for fantasy managers each week, making him a starter once more in Week 9. Look for him to end his touchdown drought with the added motivation of lining up against Ramsey.