Cade Otton start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to snap their three-game skid as they play host to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The Bucs are also hoping to avoid the injury bug, which means the likes of Cade Otton could see a number of increased opportunities come Sunday afternoon. Does the 23-year-old tight end present value for fantasy managers in need of a TE starter for their lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton’s 3.5 PPR fantasy performance last week was spoiled by an offensive holding penalty, otherwise, he would have connected with Tom Brady on a touchdown score in the loss. The 23-year-old tight end is still in search of his first career touchdown after amassing 18 catches for 178 yards in seven games this season. Otton’s greatest value comes in relief of regular starter Cameron Brate, who is dealing with a neck injury heading into Sunday’s game.

With Brate ruled out for Sunday’s game, Otton is a viable streaming option for needy fantasy managers. However, he will have his work cut out for him against a Rams defense that has held its own against his position. Los Angeles ranks 11th in pass defense with just 205.7 yards per game allowed through the air, and they surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends with 4.0 per game. Brate’s absence opens a door for Otton, but he will have to make the most of every target coming his way.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Unless fantasy managers are in desperate need of a streaming option, Otton is best kept on the bench for Week 9.