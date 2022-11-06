Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After missing last week’s game with an ankle injury, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is nearing a return. Listed as questionable for this week, he was able to finally get in a limited practice session on Friday. The team has said his status will be a game-time decision.

The Titans play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill’s been a fringe fantasy contributor all season, never throwing more than two touchdowns in a single game and only hitting that mark twice in six starts. After scampering in for seven scores in each of the last two seasons, he’s only got one rushing touchdown thus far.

If he does end up playing this week, he could still be impacted by the ankle injury, further limiting his already low ceiling.

Without Tannehill, the Titans started rookie Malik Willis last week. They went with an extremely conservative game plan, limiting Willis to just 10 pass attempts.

Start or sit in Week 9?

It would probably be best to leave Tannehill sitting this week, even if he does play.