Robert Woods start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans head into a big primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. On paper, the Chiefs’ defense presents a favorable matchup for their opposing receivers, which means the likes of Robert Woods could be a potential starter for fantasy managers heading into Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods has largely been unproductive with his new team this season, and the veteran wideout has topped double-digit fantasy points in just two games so far. Since his 13.0 PPR fantasy point total in Week 4, his volume of production has steadily decreased each week with a 2.6 PPR fantasy performance last week, which was his second-lowest of the season. Theoretically, he has an excellent chance to bounce back against the Chiefs' defense, which allows the third-most fantasy points to receivers with an average of 26.9 PPG. But a change under center throws a wrench into those beliefs.

Starter Ryan Tannehill could very well miss his second straight game as he nurses an ankle injury, meaning backup and rookie Malik Willis could once again start under center come Sunday night. Willis had just 10 passing attempts last week in his first career regular-season start, which illustrates that the Titans do not yet trust him to make plays from the pocket. The lack of taking shots downfield only hinders Woods’ fantasy ceiling for Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Even against a favorable matchup, Woods should be kept on the bench in Week 9. Woods presents too much of a fantasy risk to start in most lineups.