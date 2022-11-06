Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans enter a rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship game as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Tight end Austin Hooper could potentially benefit from his opponent matchup in primetime, but uncertainty around his signal-caller begs the question as to whether he remains a viable starting option in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Hooper has yet to post a double-digit fantasy performance amid a Titans offense that clearly leans heavily on the run game. Last week versus the Texans he had just one catch for five yards for 1.5 PPR fantasy points, marking his second-lowest total of the season. His upcoming opponent in the Chiefs is allowing an average of 9.6 fantasy points per game to his position, and they rank 30th in pass defense with 277.0 yards allowed through the air per game. But the true obstacle in Hooper’s path lies with his quarterback.

The lack of targets he saw last week was undoubtedly a result of rookie Malik Willis making his first career start under center. The third-round pick was starting in relief of regular starter Ryan Tannehill, who could very well miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. The Titans clearly do not have confidence yet in the rookie signal-caller, as he had just 10 passing attempts last week. The lack of opportunities to throw downfield means a lower fantasy ceiling for the likes of Hooper.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Hooper is best kept on the bench in Week 9 until the quarterback situation in Tennessee sorts itself out. Even prior to Willis making his start, the tight end struggled to make a substantial impact on the offense. The factors at play mean he is best kept out of lineups come Sunday.