Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, and the matchup marks a rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship game. The Chiefs’ number-one-ranked scoring offense means plenty of players are worth a look as fantasy starters each week, including rising rookie tailback Isiah Pacheco.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco has yet to put up another double-digit fantasy performance since finishing with 12.2 PPR fantasy points back in Week 1. The rookie tailback is very much touchdown-dependent as he fights to stay fantasy relevant, however, his share of carries is a silver lining. Last week against the 49ers his eight carries led all Chiefs players, and he is arguably inching closer to taking over the starting role in the backfield, albeit by a slim margin. Despite holding the majority share of carries in Week 8, he was not targeted at all in the passing game.

Pacheco’s opponent for Week 9 does not bode well in his favor, at least on paper. The Titans are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs with just 14.6 PPG. Despite Kansas City’s league-best scoring offense, much of that production has come through the passing game and at the expense of the ground game. There has been little to be excited about in the Chiefs’ backfield, from a fantasy perspective, and that trend could continue on Sunday night.

Start or sit in Week 9?

While Pacheco’s upside means he should remain rostered in leagues, he doesn’t provide enough fantasy value to warrant a start this week. Coupled with the unfavorable matchup in Tennessee’s run defense, he is best kept on the bench in Week 9.