Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Tennesee Titans in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Titans have been one of the better defenses against the run through the halfway mark of the 2022 season, which could result in hesitation around starting Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 9 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire seemed poise for a confident bounce-back season through the first four weeks of the season. But over the past three games, the third-year pro has averaged less than 10.0 PPR fantasy points in each contest. Making matters more difficult is that rookie Isiah Pacheco just slightly out carried Edwards-Helaire by a margin of 8-to-6. Though the sample size is small, the rookie could very well be coming for the leading spot in the backfield.

Furthermore, the matchup on paper this week only makes Edwards-Helaire a risky bet to start in fantasy lineups. The Titans are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs with 14.6 per game, and they have the second-best run defense with just 89.1 yards allowed on the ground. When the Chiefs move the ball and find the end zone it has largely been through the air, which limits Edwards-Helaire’s fantasy ceiling significantly.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Edwards-Helaire’s hold on the backfield is slowly diminishing each week, and the Titans run defense has been stellar this season. Both these factors mean that the third-year running back is best kept on the bench for Week 9.