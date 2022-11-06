JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win back-to-back games as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are much more susceptible through the air as opposed to the run game, which makes receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster worth a look as a fantasy starter in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

It took a couple of growing pains to start the season, but Smith-Schuster is beginning to fill the role of the big-play receiver for Kansas City. He has now posted back-to-back 20+ PPR fantasy point performances after finishing with double-digit points in just two of his previous five games. The Chiefs lead the league in scoring with an average of 31.9 PPG, and it is an encouraging sign to see Smith-Schuster play a noteworthy role in a high-powered passing attack.

His Week 9 matchup also plays tremendously in his favor, as the Titans surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers with 26.0 PPG, and they also have a 24th-ranked pass defense that allows 254.7 yards through the air per game. While Tennesee may be solid against the run, their secondary has been notably leaky for much of the season. That plays heavily in the favor of the Chiefs' passing attack and Smith-Schuster in particular.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Smith-Schuster has been on an incredible hot streak over the past two weeks and there is little reason to doubt that he can continue the trend in Week 9. Fire him up as a starter in fantasy leagues with an excellent matchup to exploit in the Titans’ pass defense.