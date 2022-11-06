Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans in a Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 9. The Chiefs' vaunted receiver unit should have a prime opportunity to capitalize against the Titans' secondary, which means receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling may be worth a look as a potential fantasy starter this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Though the Chiefs have been the league’s best-scoring offense this season, Valdes-Scantling has posted some head-scratching stat lines over the past three games. The Chiefs’ offseason addition has had games of 90, zero, and 111 receiving yards in three consecutive games. While Kansas City’s high-powered passing attack means that all wideouts are worth a look in fantasy, Valdes-Scantling has arguably been the prime example of a boom-or-bust candidate.

On paper, his opponent in the Titans presents an excellent opportunity for another “boom” performance. Tennessee is allowing 26.0 fantasy PPG to receivers, which is the fourth-most in the league. They also rank 24th in pass defense with 254.7 yards allowed through the air, which in theory should mean that big play opportunities will be available for all Chiefs receivers. But the addition of Kadarius Toney, along with the established presence of Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, undoubtedly pose threats to Valdes-Scantling’s fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Valdes-Scantling’s up-and-down fantasy production over the past two weeks makes him a risky bet in fantasy starting lineups, even against a favorable opponent. He is best kept off the bench given the crowded receiver room that has just added Toney to the unit.