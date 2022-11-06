Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will take their league-leading scoring offense to Sunday Night Football as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans. With a stacked receiver room capable of benefitting from a high-powered passing attack, wideout Mecole Hardman could make the case as a confident starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman is coming off a season-high 28.0 PPR fantasy performance in Week 7 versus the 49ers, a game in which he totaled a combined three touchdowns in the win. While the volume of production may be a promising sign for fantasy managers, the true stat worth observing is the volume of opportunities that he has had, or rather lack thereof. Two of those touchdowns came on rushing attempts, which gives Hardman a mere four carries on the season.

Despite adding a receiving touchdown to his name in Week 7, he has not surpassed more than four targets in a game this season. It is also hard to imagine that he sees more targets on average going forward now that a stacked receiving room of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling now welcomes Kadarius Toney following the trade deadline. Hardman’s 28.0 PPR fantasy points in Week 7 largely feel like an anomaly upon larger review.

Start or sit in Week 9?

While Hardman may be worth a roster spot given how potent the Chiefs’ scoring offense is, he still does not present the status of a confident fantasy starter. Until his role increase with an added number of targets on a consistent basis, he is best kept on the bench this week.