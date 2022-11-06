Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennesee Titans go head-to-head in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9. The former has just added receiver Kadarius Toney to their number of weapons on offense, begging the question of whether the wideout can make an immediate impact in fantasy lineups for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney is expected to be active for Week 9 against the Chiefs after being acquired from the Giants, and he was able to take advantage of the team’s bye week to get a start on learning the playbook. Andy Reid hinted that there could be a few plays scripted for him come Sunday, which means that Toney could very well be an immediate factor right away. Still, with only a week’s worth of time to get acclimated to Kansas City’s offensive system, it’s hard to imagine Toney being ready to handle a large number of snaps.

Titans are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers through Week 9, and a high-powered Chiefs offense always leaves the door open for any receiver to capitalize with a seismic fantasy performance. But with a stacked receiver room that has established players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman leading the way, there could be too many mouths to feed on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Toney may be worth a roster spot with future upside, but the fact that he just joined the team provides little belief that he can post a big performance on Sunday. After not seeing the field since way back in Week 2, Toney is better left on fantasy benches this week.