Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Rodgers has looked normal. The veteran signal-caller lost his favorite target Davontae Adams in the offseason, and he was replaced with rookies and unproven guys. The Packers are behind Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North standings. Let’s take a look at a Week nine matchup against the Detroit Lions and what it means for start/ sit in terms of fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

In the past, Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league in terms of fantasy, but this year he’s only averaging about 14 points per game in PPR leagues. The lack of a No. 1 receiver has hurt his numbers. This season has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1800 yards and 13 touchdowns. His yards per game average is 225, but for his career, its been around 259.

The Lions are everyone’s get-right game. Their defense is last in the league in points per game, giving up 32 points per game and allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw for 276 yards per game. They just let get of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, so that shows you how much the secondary has struggled. Rodgers averages about 253 yards per game against Detroit. The Lions are exactly what the doctor ordered.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start Rodgers this week, and if he struggles, there are real problems in Packerland. There are actual problems, but they should subside for at least a week.