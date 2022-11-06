AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is RB. 2 in Green Bay in part due to Aaron Jones’ production but also because the Packers’ offense has yet to click. Dillion still gets touches, but not nearly as many as his fantasy owners want him to. The Packers are slated for Week 9 matchup this week against the Detroit Lions, so let’s see what that means for fantasy football in terms of start/sit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon has seen his carries fluctuate during the season. He saw 17 carries in Week 5, but that was the most all season and hasn’t seen anywhere near the same amount since. He’s yet to eclipse the 100 yard mark this season and only has one touchdown. With Jones’ production and the offense struggling, its been hard for Dillion to find success.

The Lions are just as bad against the run as they are against the pass. The defense has allowed 154 yards per game this season. The defense had a good week against the Cowboys in Week 7, but outside of that it has been the worst units in the league. The Lions are everyones get right, so Dillion was to have a big day, it would be here.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Sit Dillion this week even though the Lions’ rushing defense is bad, Jones will likely get the bulk of the carries. Also, with the Lions’ pass defense so bad, Rodgers could use this came to try and get going with his receivers.