Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a win when they meet the Detroit Lions in Week 9. One of the few promising spots in this offense has been rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who caught a touchdown pass last week against the Bills. Does he have a spot in your fantasy football lineup in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs has been fluctuating in Green Bay’s offense and it largely depends on whether Allen Lazard is in the game or not. Doubs is still behind Sammy Watkins when it comes to targets on the boundary but he’s shown more promise than the veteran. Aaron Rodgers has continued to go to the rookie, so the opportunities will be there.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In a game that could feature a lot of scoring, Doubs has some value as a flex option.