Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After sitting out last week’s game with a shoulder injury, there’s a chance that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard could return to action this week. He’s officially questionable, though he was able to practice in a limited role all week. The team said that his status will be a game-time decision.

The Packers play the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

When he’s in the lineup, Lazard has become Aaron Rodgers clear favorite target, though that doesn’t quite hold the same stature in did in versions of the Packers passing game we’ve grown accustomed to over the years.

Lazard had 55 yards on six catches before being forced out of Green Bay’s Week 7 game against Washington. He leads the team with 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and he’s third with 26 catches.

Start or sit in Week 9?

If Lazard does play, he belongs in your fantasy lineup. Fortunately, because it’s an early game, you’ll have some time to react to the team’s decision on his status.