Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. The Green Bay Packers will play an NFC North divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions this week. The Packers' offense has been underperforming as quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing his age as well as exposing the lack of talent around him. He is missing reliable wide receivers, so that has caused him to turn back to TE Robert Tonyan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan has 35 receptions on 42 targets for 286 yards and a touchdown through eight games so far. While that doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, there are six teams on bye this week. Five of them have fantasy-relevant tight ends, so you may have to make some pivots. Tonyan has a great matchup, as the Lions' defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start Tonyan this week, and hope he catches Rodgers’ eye throughout the game. He’s worth a start based on his matchup alone, but with so many other fantasy-relevant tight ends missing in action, fire him up.