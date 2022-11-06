Jared Goff start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hope to keep their high-powered offense humming when they meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Detroit traded tight end T.J. Hockenson at the deadline, which leaves quarterback Jared Goff with one less weapon offensively. Does that impact how you should handle Goff in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff has been solid as Detroit’s quarterback, making enough plays to keep the team in games. The Lions have not been good defensively, which actually helps Goff’s fantasy value as he must keep throwing to put the team in a winning spot. Goff’s fantasy numbers aren’t stunning but they aren’t too shabby either. This Packers defense presents a tough matchup though, so this could be a down week for Goff.

Start or sit in Week 9?

There are worse streaming options than Goff if that’s the route you have to go. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.