Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hope to get back to winning ways when they meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. One of the key players for Detroit offensively is running back Jamaal Williams. Should he be put in your fantasy football lineup as a starter in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Even with D’Andre Swift technically being the lead running back, Williams is getting a lot of quality touches for Detroit. He’s involved as a runner, especially in the redzone. With Swift hobbled, Williams could be in line for even more work as the game goes on. He’s the leading rusher on the team and has a whopping eight touchdowns so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 9?

With Swift still injured, Williams is set up for more work. He’s at least a flex play and could be elevated to the RB2 realm depending on your league.