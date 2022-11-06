Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints cap off the NFL’s Week 9 slate with a Monday Night Football showdown. The Ravens are battling the injury bug in the backfield, but veteran Kenyan Drake has stepped into a larger role as a result, which means fantasy managers should give the tailback a look as lineups are finalized this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Drake amassed 64 rushing yards last week to go with a receiving touchdown as he finished with a strong 16.7 PPR fantasy points. Though Gus Edwards outgained him on the ground with 65 yards to his name, he tweaked his hamstring in the fourth quarter and remains unlikely to suit up for Monday night’s game. With him on the sidelines it allows Drake to remain involved in the backfield with a chance to capitalize off of last week’s production.

It won’t come easy versus the Saints' run defense, however, as New Orleans allows the 11th-fewest fantasy points to running backs with 16.7 PPG. The mobility of Lamar Jackson in the pocket also means that Drake could surrender goal-line scoring opportunities to his quarterback. But with the Ravens’ offense potentially limited due to Mark Andrews’ injury, Drake should remain a viable fantasy option in Baltimore's offense on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Drake may not be an every-week fantasy starter amid competition in the backfield, but the injury to Edwards opens up a prime opportunity for the veteran tailback this week. If there is an open flex spot among fantasy rosters, Drake is a viable plug-and-play in Week 9.